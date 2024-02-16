Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,635,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,881,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.40. 565,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

