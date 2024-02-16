Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,035,278 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,796,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,536. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

