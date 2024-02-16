Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,950,296 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,950,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,439,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.52. 1,028,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,185. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.