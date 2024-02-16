Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,757,448 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,757,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,438,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 32.16% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 2,987,392 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $707.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

