Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,167,068 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,167,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 366,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

