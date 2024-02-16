Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,402,862 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,402,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,322,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 229,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,602. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

