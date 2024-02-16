Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 797,741 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 797,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,554,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 229,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,322. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.