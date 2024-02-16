Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $139.08 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,078,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

