Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $179.07 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,013,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,622,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,368,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

