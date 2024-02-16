Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $401.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,387,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,191,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,526. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

