Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $433.34. 27,457,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,620,094. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $439.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

