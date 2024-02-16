Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,439,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,346,000 after buying an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,949. The firm has a market cap of $390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

