Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,354,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,011,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,404. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

