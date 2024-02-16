Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,965,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119,438 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

