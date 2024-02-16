Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,744,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

