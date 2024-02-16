Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $25.81 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,812,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.32. 444,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

