Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,414,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,965,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. 141,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

