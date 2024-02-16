Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,437,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,727,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,015,321 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

