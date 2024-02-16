Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 505,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 93,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 1,949,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

