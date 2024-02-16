EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.07.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $301.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $363.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

