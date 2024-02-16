EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $301.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $363.14.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.07.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.