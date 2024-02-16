Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

