Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $781.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $788.00 to $781.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $848.17.

Equinix stock opened at $874.97 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $881.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

