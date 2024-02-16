Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $34.58-35.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $34.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.793-8.893 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Equinix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 34.580-35.310 EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $862.33. 152,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $848.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.