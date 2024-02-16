Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.40.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$227.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$206.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$201.87. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$228.49. The stock has a market cap of C$40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

