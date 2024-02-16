Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.86. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.