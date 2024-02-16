Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

OBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $956.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

