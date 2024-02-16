Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana Sells 876 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

