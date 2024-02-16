ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,715.25 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $49,715.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,147.39 or 0.99858691 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013690 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00170686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03577273 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $50,236.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

