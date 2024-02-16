Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $375.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $452.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on EG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $374.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.39 and a 200-day moving average of $376.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,804,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,334,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,480,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

