EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells $160,811.46 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.