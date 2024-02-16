Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.670 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 626,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,782,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,627,000 after acquiring an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.