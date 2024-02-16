Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.68. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

