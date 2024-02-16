Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

XOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.72. 3,831,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,775,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $411.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.