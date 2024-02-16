Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,019.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

