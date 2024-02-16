Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 2 3 7 0 2.42

Profitability

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 5.29% -9.18% 3.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.56 $108.93 million $0.89 28.47

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. It operates parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

