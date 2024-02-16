Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.5 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 6,262,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,866. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

