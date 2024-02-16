Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 4.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 513,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,088,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

