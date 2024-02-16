FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.14. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

