Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

