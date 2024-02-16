Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 8.2 %

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

