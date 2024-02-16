Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

