Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 385 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in CDW were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $75,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company's stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

