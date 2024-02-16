Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $780.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $733.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

