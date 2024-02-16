Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,295 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

NYSE:UNP opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

