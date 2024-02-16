Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.3 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.