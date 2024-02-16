Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
