Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.