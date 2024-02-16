Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,038 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

