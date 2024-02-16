Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 51 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.