Financial Review: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -42,880.00% -424.05% -66.76% Amgen 23.83% 154.27% 10.95%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 1 0 2.33 Amgen 1 8 10 0 2.47

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $295.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Amgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $2.19 million 820.34 -$145.23 million ($4.25) -8.94 Amgen $28.19 billion 5.49 $6.72 billion $12.49 23.14

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amgen beats Inhibrx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.